Russian entrepreneurs support Algeria's accession to BRICS — Delovaya Rossiya

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Russian entrepreneurs support Algeria's decision to join the BRICS group, Chairman of the Delovaya Rossiya (Business Russia) Association Alexey Repik at the Russian-Algerian business forum.

"Russian business welcomes Algeria's application for admission to the BRICS+ format," he said.

Repik noted that a number of measures should be taken to will expand cooperation between entrepreneurs of the two countries. In particular it is necessary to extend a visa-free regime to business representatives and to expand travel opportunities.

Repik stressed that the potential for cooperation has not been fully fulfilled, primarily in the field of agricultural exports: Russian grain and Algerian olives and dates. More attention should also be paid to projects related to innovation. The chairman of the association believes that "Russian technologies can help increase the competitiveness of Algerian products on world markets."

According to the head of Delovaya Rossiya, the signing of joint trade agreements could allow investors of the two countries to "feel more secure."

The Russian-Algerian business forum is taking place on June 14, 2023 at the site of the Delovaya Rossiya association. Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune is taking part in its work.

Currently, the BRICS countries are Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.