St. Petersburg preparing for restart of tourism flow from China — Governor

ST. PETERSBURG, June 14. /TASS/. The hospitality sector of St. Petersburg is preparing for the resumption of the tourist flow from China and takes into account prospects of the increase for tourists from other Asian and Middle East countries, Governor Alexander Beglov told TASS in an interview.

"Further development of the St. Petersburg’s tourist sector will largely depend on foreign guests. India, China, the greater Middle East and the Asia-Pacific Region are the most interesting for us," the Governor said.

The near-term plans of the rise in the inbound tourist traffic are linked to China, Beglov noted. "We are waiting for the restart of the visa-free exchange for group trips within the framework of the intergovernmental agreement. The first group of organized tourists from China after the pandemic visited St. Petersburg in February. We are preparing the city’s hospitality sphere to the resumption of the tourist traffic from China," he added.