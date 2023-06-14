Mortgage lending in Russia can be record high this year — VTB Bank

ST. PETERSBURG, June 14. /TASS/. Russian banks can disburse mortgage loans to a record high amount over six trillion rubles ($70.95 bln) this year, Deputy CEO of VTB Bank Anatoly Pechatnikov told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"VTB has revised the forecast of mortgage lending market evolution in 2023. According to a new estimate of the Bank, borrowers will formalize housing loans to the amount over six trillion rubles for the first time in the history of the Russian market. This will be almost a third above the last-year result and within limits of 10% - for record-high sales in 2021. Hence the mortgage segment in Russia will recover completely," the banker said.

SPIEF, the showcase economic forum in Russia, is being held this year from June 14 to 17. TASS is the information partner of the Forum.