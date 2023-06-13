Sberbank CEO Gref expect Russian economy to grow by 2% in 2023

ST. PETERSBURG, June 14. /TASS/. The Russian economy is expected to grow by around 2% in 2023, rebounding to previous levels within two years, Sberbank CEO Herman Gref said in an interview to RBC published on Wednesday.

"Our forecast for this year is that the economy will grow. It’s hard to say the exact figures, but we project it to be at around 2%, which is a good result. Within two years, the economy will rebound to its previous levels and development indices," he said.

The Sberbank chief said he expected no economic stagnation in the country.

"As far as the future is concerned, I would say that I do not share the pessimistic view of those forecasting stagnation," he said. "Today, there are signs that recession is possible. Is a global economic crisis possible in the coming years? The answer is ‘maybe.’ And, certainly, in this case our economy will be affected, too."

"But if the downward trend in the global economic growth continues, and we witness no cataclysms, we will see that the Russian economy will continue to grow. It has all the potential for doing so," Gref added.