Russia-China trade growth indicates high demand for Russian goods — Chinese expert

BEIJING, June 13. /TASS/. The dynamically growing volume of Russian-Chinese trade indicates a great demand in China not only for energy resources, but also for agricultural products, as well as for high-tech products from Russia, Deputy Director of the Institute of Economics and Business Administration Central China Pedagogical University (Wuhan) Zhou Weidi told TASS on Monday.

"This primarily shows that there is a high demand for products from Russia in the Chinese market," he said, commenting on the dynamic growth of Russian-Chinese trade in the first half of the year. "This also confirms that goods from Russia are highly competitive in China," the expert added.

The Deputy Director noted that in recent years there has been a dynamic growth not only in the volume of Chinese-Russian trade, but also an improvement in its quality. He recalled that in 2022, the trade turnover between China and Russia reached a record $190 bln, and expressed confidence that this figure will exceed $200 bln in 2023.