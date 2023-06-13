Major companies note improvement of their standing — research

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. More than a half of representatives of Russian majors have noticed an improvement in the position of their companies over the last six months, Yakov & Partners consultancy said in its research seen by TASS.

The research is held every six months among chief executives of companies with the turnover above five billion rubles ($59.6 mln). Yakov & Partners polled about 120 senior managers of such companies from main sectors of the Russian economy in June.

"More than a half of leaders of the Russian business highlighted an improvement in the standing of their business over the last six months. The number of executives noting that the position of their companies worsened declined against December 2022 poll results. Over 80% of respondents expressed confidence that the current standing will be improved or kept in the next six months to come," the research reads.

Just 16% of questioned executives said they expect worsening of companies’ prospects during the next six months in June, compared to 24% in December.

"The subjective assessment of the standing of companies showed the highest growth over the last six months in the mining and metals segment (from 37% to 48%) and the group of consumer goods manufacturing, retail and e-commerce industries (from 46% to 78%). At the same time, companies of the chemical sector noticed degradation of the situation (from 25% to 31%)," the consultancy said.