VIENNA, June 11. /TASS/. Cooperation between Russia and Austria has slowed down because of the sanction but is still at a rather high level, Russian Ambassador to Austria Dmitry Lyubinsky said on Sunday.

"Trade and economic cooperation, although slowed down amid the pressure of the politically motivated sanction, is still significant. According to statistics, Russia is still among Austria’s major trade partners, being sixth in terms of trade," he said in an interview with the Express portal.