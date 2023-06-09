Saudi Arabia doesn’t need US to 'lecture' it about how to run its economy — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Saudi Arabia makes its own decisions about its economy, and it is unlikely that anyone, including the United States, can offer it any guidance in this regard, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

When asked to comment on the statement about the kingdom's harsh reaction to Joe Biden's remarks about the consequences of reducing oil production, Peskov replied:

"Saudi Arabia is a sovereign state, a responsible state, a very important player on international energy markets. Of course, this sovereign state can make decisions that affect its own economy quite sovereignly. Hardly anyone, even the United States, needs to lecture and moralize others about what to do in this or that case," he said.

Earlier, the Washington Post reported that last fall, Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud threatened to sever ties with the United States and take tough economic measures in response to President Joe Biden's comments about the consequences of the kingdom's decision to cut production. oil. This information was discovered by the newspaper in classified US documents that were leaked to social networks as a result of an alleged leak.

The Biden administration promised to review relations with Saudi Arabia after the countries participating in the OPEC + agreement decided to reduce oil production in the fall of 2022. As the US authorities said at that time, the OPEC+ decision showed that Saudi Arabia was coordinating its energy policy with Russia. In 2019, then-US presidential candidate Biden vowed to make the kingdom a pariah on the international stage.