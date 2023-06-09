Russia continues to fulfill food export contracts — PM

SOCHI, June 9. /TASS/. Russia continues to fulfill its international export contracts for agricultural produce, fertilizers and energy resources responsibly and in good faith, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a plenary session of the Eurasian Congress.

"Russia continues responsible and conscientious fulfillment of international contracts on exports of agricultural products, fertilizers and energy resources across the globe. In particular, as regards the provision of humanitarian aid to residents of countries that need them most of all," Mishustin said.

Russia is well aware of the role deliveries of socially significant goods play for developing countries, the Prime Minister stressed. "We have made increased commitments within the framework of the international Food Assistance Convention," he noted.

"We have provided support in various regions of the globe to the amount of about $200 mln over the last 3.5 years down the line of the UN World Food Programme alone," Mishustin added.