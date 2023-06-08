Russian oil exports to India skyrocketing in 2022 — Novak

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Russian oil supplies to India soared by nineteen times to 41 mln metric tons in 2022, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in the article for the Energy Policy magazine.

Deliveries of petroleum products to India surged by a factor of two to 6.2 mln metric tons. Coal supplies moved up threefold to twenty mln metric tons over the last year, Novak said.

Meanwhile, oil exports to China edged up by 28% to 89 mln metric tons last year. Deliveries of LNG gained 32% and reached 6 mln metric tons. Supplies of pipeline gas moved up by 1.5 times to 15.4 bln cubic meters. Furthermore, coal supplies increased to 67.1 mln metric tons, the deputy prime miister said.