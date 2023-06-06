Russia’s oil and gas revenues halve to $34.4 bln in January-May 2023 — Finance Ministry

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. The Russian budget received 2.8 trillion rubles ($34.4 bln) of oil and gas revenues in January-May 2023, which is half as much than in the same period last year, the Finance Ministry said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

"Oil and gas revenues amounted to 2,853 billion rubles and decreased by 50% year-on-year, which is due to a high base of comparison last year, a decrease in prices for Urals oil and a decrease in natural gas exports," the statement says.

Meanwhile, the Finance Ministry notes that the use of National Wealth Fund’s funds ensures the stability of the budget system to fluctuations in oil and gas revenues.

According to the preliminary estimate by the Finance Ministry, non-oil and gas revenues for this period amounted to 6.96 trillion rubles ($85.5 bln) and increased by 9% compared to the same period in 2022. "The dynamics of the receipt of the largest non-oil and gas revenues to the federal budget (turnover taxes, income tax) normalized after a temporary reduction in January which was attributed to one-time factors (accelerated procedure for VAT refunds, refunds of income tax overpayments) and entered a steadily positive area - including to the level of 2021 (as being less subject to statistical base effects)," the statement says.