Novatek confirms Murmansk LNG plant parameters — CEO

BELOKAMENKA, June 6. /TASS/. Novatek confirms that it is exploring an opportunity of building a liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in the Murmansk Region, CEO of the Russian gas producer Leonid Mikhelson told reporters on Tuesday.

"We are considering an opportunity of implementing the next project here, in Murmansk. Three trains of 6.8 mln metric tons [each] can be accommodated there, with two of them planned to be commissioned as early as in 2027 and 2029," the chief executive said.

The Murmansk LNG can use electricity from the Kola nuclear power plant (NPP) having the power surplus and gas can be exported in tankers not having the icebreaking class, Mikhelson noted. "We are solving two tasks at once by that. The region has a sizeable generation surplus, about 1 GW, mainly at the Kola NPP. We can utilize this capacity in our project. Most importantly, the ice-free water area will support product exports in tankers not having the icebreaking class," Novatek CEO added.