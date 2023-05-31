Unemployment rate in Russia reaches 3.3% in April

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. The unemployment rate in Russia in April 2023 decreased to 3.3% from 3.5%, according to the Russian State Statistics Service (Rosstat).

"The unemployment rate of the population aged 15 years and older in April 2023 amounted to 3.3% (excluding the seasonal factor)," the statement said.

According to statistics, the total number of unemployed in Russia in March amounted to 2.5 mln people.

At the same time, real wages in Russia in March 2023 increased by 2.7% in annual terms and rose by 9.1% compared to February 2023, Rosstat said.