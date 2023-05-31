Russia increases gasoline output by 4% in April

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Russia was able to increase the output of gasoline April 2023 by 4% year-on-year to 3.54 mln metric tons, diesel - by 15.9% to 7.34 mln metric tons, according to the Russian State Statistics Service (Rosstat).

At the same time, production of gasoline decreased by 7.2% compared to March, diesel - by 5.5%. In January-April, the output of gasoline increased by 6.9%, to 14.7 mln metric tons, diesel fuel - by 9% to 29.7 mln metric tons.

From May 22 to May 28, 2023, Russia increased the volume of gasoline output by 1% compared to the previous week to 789,000 metric tons. Diesel production also increased by 3.7% to 1.5 mln metric tons.

Diesel fuel is one of Russia’s main export items, it was supplied mainly to European countries, while gasoline is consumed mostly in Russia.

Since February 10, the embargo of Western countries, including the EU, has been in effect on the supply of oil products from Russia.

In April 2023, 1.5 mln metric tons of liquefied propane and butane were made, which is 23.8% more than in April 2022, but 1.1% less than in March 2023. The output of liquefied propane and butane in January-April 2023 increased by 10.7% compared to the same period in 2022 and reached 5.9 mln metric tons.

Meanwhile, 3.7 mln metric tons of fuel oil were produced in April, which is 15.8% more than in April 2022, but 3.4% less than in March 2023. Fuel oil output in January-April 2023 increased by 3.9% compared to the same period in 2022 and amounted to 14.7 mln metric tons.