Russia’s industrial production rises by 5.2% in April - statistics

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Russia’s volume of industrial production in April 2023 rose by 5.2% compared to April 2022 and in January-April increased by 0.6% in annual terms, according to the Russian State Statistics Service (Rosstat).

In April, industrial production decreased by 5% compared to March.

At the same time, natural resources in Russia in April increased by 3.1% in annual terms (in January-April - decreased by 1.8%), production in manufacturing industries increased by 8% (in January-April - by 2.9%). In addition, figures in the sectors providing electricity, gas, and steam decreased by 1.4% in April (in January-April - by 0.5%). Meanwhile, the decline in production in in the water supply, sewerage, and waste disposal amounted to 1.2% (in January-April - 7.9%).

According to statistics, Russia’s coal production in April increased by 8.4% in annual terms, metal ore mining - by 0.5%, and the extraction of other minerals decreased by 12.4%.

The output of finished metal products, except for machinery and equipment, increased by 30%, computers, electronic and optical products - by 23.8%, electrical equipment - by 29.3%, other vehicles and equipment - by 11.7%, furniture - by 14.4%.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the industrial production index in the manufacturing industries increased by 8% in April 2023 compared to April last year, but decreased by 4.5% compared to March 2023, due to the seasonality factor, which traditionally manifests itself in higher growth industrial production in the last month of Q1.

"The dynamics of the indicator are still negatively affected by sanctions and the loss of export markets in the most capacious industries, including chemical and timber industries, which requires a longer shift of export deliveries," the ministry’s press service said.