Sakhalin-1 oil production up 1.8 times in Q1 — Rosneft CEO

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Production of hydrocarbons by the Sakhalin-1 project surged by 1.8 times, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin said.

"In the first quarter, despite the worsening environment, Rosneft managed to demonstrate an increase in production volumes, for liquid hydrocarbons and gas also. The Sakhalin-1 project was the main growth driver, with daily production in its framework increased by 1.8 times quarter on quarter," Sechin said, cited by the Rosneft’s press service.

Involuntary downtime after ExxonMobil stepped down from the position of the project operator "adversely affected technical conditions of fields development," the Rosneft CEO added.