Russia’s alcohol beverages output rises by 2% to record 1 bln dal in 2022

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Russia's alcoholic beverage output in 2022 climbed by 2.2% over the previous year, reaching 1 bln deciliters (dal), Assistant to the Head of Federal Service for Alcohol Market Regulation Dimitry Burtsev said on Tuesday.

"The output reached 1 bln decaliters of alcoholic beverages. This is a watershed moment for the industry, we've never seen such a volume before. The lion's share - 800 mln deciliters - is beer, followed by about 100 mln beer drinks, and 200 mln other products, hard liquor, and wine," he said.

According to Burtsev, the volume of alcoholic product imports will decline in 2022. "Our alcoholic product imports naturally decreased by 11%, totaling 95 mln decaliters. The volume of exports climbed marginally at the end of the year, reaching 44 mln decalitres, a 1.1% rise," he stated.