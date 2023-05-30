Russian Railways loading rises by 2% in May

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Russian Railways’ loading volumes rise by 2% in May 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, the company’s Deputy Head Alexey Shilo said on Tuesday.

"[The figure] is good, more than 2% growth over last year," he said, answering a question about loading in May. "[As for June] we have the same positive outlook with growth over last year," Shilo added.

In April, Russian Railways’ loading volume increased by 3.1%, to 105.5 mln metric tons, and in January-April - by 0.2% to 411 mln metric tons.