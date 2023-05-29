EAEU is strong factor of stability in times of turbulence — Lukashenko

MINSK, May 29. /TASS/. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko stated that Eurasian integration is a powerful factor of economic growth and stability in times of turbulence, the Belarusian leader's press service said on Monday.

"During the current period of acute geopolitical and economic turbulence, the commitment to Eurasian integration is a powerful factor of sustainability, economic growth, and social stability," Lukashenko said on the Day of the Eurasian Economic Union. He expressed optimism that the EAEU countries would be able to fully realize the organization’s potential through joint efforts and activities in the spirit of alliance and solidarity.

According to Lukashenko, the decision to create the EAEU in 2014 was a turning point for the member countries. "Today we can say with confidence that the Union has successfully passed the stage of formation to become a significant international organization, whose authority on the global arena is steadily improving," he added.