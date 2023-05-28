White House, Republicans achieve principal agreement on public debt — portal

WASHINGTON, May 28. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden’s representatives and Republican Congressmen achieved a principal agreement on raising the country’s public debt ceiling and reduction of budget expenditures during consultations on avoiding a federal debt default on Saturday, the Punchbowl News reported with reference to its sources.

"House Republicans have an agreement in principle with the White House on a debt-limit deal," the portal said.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen informed Congress on Friday that a default could happen in the country on June 5, not on July 1 as was expected earlier. Biden and Republicans’ leaders in Congress agreed on holding regular consultations to avoid it. The US House of Representatives is expected to vote on the initiative to raise the ceiling of public debt on Tuesday, May 30.