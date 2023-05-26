Russia not ‘awarding capital’ to departing foreign companies — Putin

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Foreign companies decide for themselves whether to leave Russia, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"[They] started the process of leaving; we did nothing to drive them away. And, we’re doing nothing to evict them now. They are leaving of their own accord. However, they are not departing just for nothing. They are actually leaving behind an established infrastructure and standards, and frequently a pool of trained personnel; quite a lot of things. Either at fire-sale prices or just for nothing. Well, for our part, we are not preparing to award them with any surplus capital in connection with their market exit," Putin said.

Russia is behaving "in a much more civilized manner than those applying restrictive measures against Russia," Putin stressed. "Nevertheless, we naturally should and will safeguard our own interests," he noted. Domestic business is gaining considerably greater space to freely maneuver against the background of an exodus of foreign companies, the Russian leader emphasized.