Putin admits extension of export support measures not only to 2024 but also to 2025

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin admitted extension of export support measures to 2025 as well.

"Speaking about instruments to support exports, as far as I understand the government has already decided to extend such instruments to 2024. But I think that [those instruments] may also be [extended] to 2025," he said at a meeting with members of the Delovaya Rossiya (Business Russia) organization.

Nevertheless, Putin noted that "the issue is not to use particular instruments from year to year, but to create such a wide range of support instruments in general."