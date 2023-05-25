Agreements between leaders of Russia, China to be implemented — PM

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Agreements on the development of cooperation between Russia and China approved by leaders of the two countries Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping should be implemented and incarnated into mutually beneficial projects, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday.

"Everything agreed upon earlier by the leaders of the nations [Russia and China - TASS] must be implemented, brought to specific results and materialized in mutually beneficial projects," the Prime Minister said.

Moscow and Beijing "are linked by historical relations of friendship and mutual respect" which are now getting stronger despite sanctions, Mishustin said at the conclusion of his two-day visit to China. The Prime Minister noted he had met President of China Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Qiang in China. "They [the meetings - TASS] were dedicated to matters of practical implementation of agreements reached in March" between the leaders of the two countries, Mishustin added.

"It is critical to move forward, in order to bring strategic interaction between Russia and China to a new level," the Prime Minister said.