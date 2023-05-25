Armenian PM calls implementation of Iran-EAEU free trade agreement priority

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. The implementation of the agreement on free trade between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is a priority for Armenia, the republic’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Thursday.

"Considering the high dynamics of development of cooperation with Iran, the commencement of the free trade agreement and the following implementation are a priority for us in the context of real extension of trade cooperation with third countries," he said at a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council. "Further work on such prior and promising negotiating directions as India and Egypt, as well as the development of a comprehensive dialogue on the economic agenda and the deepening of trade and economic cooperation with the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia will speed up the process of integration of the Union into global economy," Pashinyan said.

Armenian PM added that he considers it important to form a collective system of providing food security inside the EAEU. "The necessity of forming a collective system of providing food security has risen sharply by now. I consider the necessity to consolidate EAEU countries’ efforts in this direction obvious," he noted.