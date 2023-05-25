EAEU countries slowly forming common energy markets — Lukashenko

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. The states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) are slowly moving forwards forming common energy markets, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said at a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council on Thursday.

"We are moving slowly and with difficulty on a number of the most important issues on the internal agenda of Eurasian integration. First and foremost, the establishment of common markets for gas, oil, and oil products, as well as the implementation of digital agenda measures and the liberalization of the transport market," Lukashenko stated.

At the same time, he emphasized that these are critical sectors of activity for the EAEU nations' economies, and their importance against the backdrop of sanctions has only increased. Lukashenko stated that these topics were given special consideration during the EAEU leaders' format meeting on Thursday.

The EAEU's shared energy markets are expected to start working on January 1, 2025.