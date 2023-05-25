Bank of Russia to renew rights of banks not to disclose sensitive data

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. The right of Russian banks not to disclose information sensitive to sanctions can be extended to 2024, department director of the Central Bank Alexander Danilov told reporters.

"Yes, quite so, exactly in terms of sensitive information. If no global geopolitical changes occur, certainly we would like any additional sanction risks not to occur in connection with the disclosure," Danilov said.

According to the Central Bank, net profit of the national banking sector totaled 224 bln rubles ($2.8 bln). Russian banks earned 1.1 trillion rubles ($13.75 bln) in the first quarter of this year. Profits were supported in the first quarter of 2023 by gains from currency revaluation amid ruble weakening.