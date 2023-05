MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia can upgrade its forecast for the profit of the banking sector in 2023 from 1.9 trillion rubles ($23.75 bln) predicted at present, department director Alexander Danilov told reporters.

"It should be probably revised upward. We will release an updated forecast shortly," Danilov said.

The Bank of Russia forecast the net profit of the national banking sector to be 1.9 trillion rubles ($23.75 bln) as of the end of this year.