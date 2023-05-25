Russia’s steel output to gain 4-5% in 2023 up to 75 mln tons — minister

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Russia’s steel output may rise by 4-5% in 2023 compared with last year to 74-75 mln tons, Deputy Prime Minister, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov told reporters on Thursday.

Q1 steel output has almost reached 2021’s record level of 18.7 mln tons, he said.

"By the end of the year <…> [steel output] will total 74-75 mln tons, meaning 4-5% higher than last year," the minister added.

Russian companies operating in the non-ferrous metal industry have redirected their export supplies to developing markets due to limited deliveries to countries of the eurozone and North America, Manturov said, noting that an increase of demand from the side of domestic market is registered.