Fitch Places United States' 'AAA' on Rating Watch Negative

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Fitch has placed the US’ ‘AAA’ Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating on Rating Watch Negative, the rating agency said on Wednesday.

The rating action reflects "increased political partisanship that is hindering reaching a resolution to raise or suspend the debt limit despite the fast-approaching x date," Fitch explained.

The agency still expects a resolution to the debt limit before the x-date. "However, we believe risks have risen that the debt limit will not be raised or suspended before the x-date and consequently that the government could begin to miss payments on some of its obligations," according to the report.