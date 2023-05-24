Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan continue discussing creation of ‘trilateral gas union’

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan continue discussing projects within the framework of ‘trilateral gas union’, which suggests supply of Russian gas through those countries’ territories, Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov said on Wednesday.

"At the discussion stage," he told reporters when asked a respective question.

Last November, Russia offered Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan the creation of a ‘trilateral gas union’ for coordination of commercial interests of the three countries in this area. This January energy ministries of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan signed a cooperation plan with Gazprom.