Xi Jinping says China willing to enhance cooperation with Eurasian countries

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. China is willing to strengthen cooperation with Eurasian nations, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a video address to the 2nd Eurasian Economic Forum on Wednesday.

Xi Jinping recalled that during his visit to Russia in March, he and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to cooperate in order to interconnect the Belt and Road initiative and the Eurasian Economic Union. As Xi Jinping stressed, China takes a genuine interest in enhancing such cooperation and getting something concrete out of it.

"[China] is poised to join efforts and boost interaction for the sake of new prospects for cooperation on the Eurasian continent," the Chinese leader said.