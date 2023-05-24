Many support Russia’s approaches to fair relations in economy — Putin

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Most participants of international dialogue stand in solidarity with Moscow’s approaches to building a fairer architecture of economic relations globally, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"An increasing number of nations set their sights on strengthening national sovereignty, pursuing independent domestic and foreign policy, stick to their own development pattern," he said at a plenary session of the second Eurasian Economic Forum. "They all favor the creation of new, fairer architecture of international economic relations, seek to efficiently influence the global processes, expand the network of partnership ties based on mutual benefit, respect and consideration of each other’s interests," the president added.

"It is important that most participants of international dialogue stand in solidarity with those approaches," he stressed, noting that Moscow actively cooperates with large international integrations, such as BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Association of South-East Asian Nations, the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, with multi-sided organizations of Latin America and Africa.

Russia and all its EAEU (Eurasian Economic Union) partners "are obviously interested in fair, efficient, pragmatic cooperation," the president said.