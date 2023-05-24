Russia becoming one of leaders of changes in global finance — Putin

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Russia manages not only to adjust amid the current environment, but also to become one of leaders of the process of changes in the field of international finance, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"Fundamental changes are underway in the international financial area as well. And I would like to note with satisfaction that Russia manages not only to adjust, but also to become one of the leaders of those processes," he said at a plenary session of the second Eurasian Economic Forum.

Russia is seeking to reduce the share of unfriendly countries’ currencies in mutual payments and planning to work even more actively with partners across the world and the EAEU (Eurasian Economic Union), particularly for a full-fledged shift to national currencies, the president added.