Belarusian exports to Russia in Q1 rise by 60% to 10-year record

MINSK, May 24. /TASS/. Exports of Belarusian goods and services to Russia in the Q1 of 2023 increased by around 60% and reached a record high over the past 10 years, First Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Nikolay Snopkov announced on Wednesday.

"As a result of the government's actions, exports of products and services reached a 10-year high in the Q1 of 2023, and the country's international trade balance remained positive. Exports to Russia climbed by around 60% or by $2.2 bln, to China - 2.4-fold or $404 mln," he said.

Snopkov further stated that the volume of exported goods is increasing every month in 2023 for all commodity groups due to increased physical volumes at reduced prices. "Export losses from the impact of sanctions were fully offset in the first quarter of 2023," the Deputy Prime Minister said.