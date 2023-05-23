Uralchem maintains interest in grain trading assets

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Uralchem remains interested in the assets of grain dealers , the Russian fertilizer producer told TASS.

"We have considered and are considering various options at present. Our attention to grain traders is driven by the importance of supporting grain deliveries to global markets and maintaining food security in a number of the world’s regions," the company said.

The Kommersant newspaper said earlier that Uralchem is ready to buy out Russian assets in Cargill and Viterra international dealers if they leave Russia.