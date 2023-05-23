Europe stands for 24% of Norilsk Nickel sales in Q1 2023 — company

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. The share of Norilsk Nickel sales to Europe totaled 24% as of the end of January - March 2023, according to the presentation of Vladimir Zhukov, the vice president of the Russian mining and metals company.

North and South America accounted for 17% of sales. Shares of sales to Asia and to Russia and CIS stood at 45% and 13% respectively in the first quarter of 2023.

As of the end of 2022, European sales were 47% and sales in Asia totaled 31%.

Certain traditional partners refused to cooperate with Norilsk Nickel and introduced "voluntary sanctions," Zhukov said. "Our traditional markets - markets of Europe and North and South America - continue playing an important role but their significance is going down. We have notably redirected our sales to Asian markets in a little more than a year; China is the largest one for us. Sales on the domestic market also moved up," the senior manager added.