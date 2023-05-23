European Commission allocates new tranche to Ukraine

BRUSSELS, May 23. /TASS/. The European Commission (EC) has allocated the next tranche of 1.5 bln euro to Ukraine as part of the macro-financial aid in 2023, the EC’s press service said on Tuesday.

"The Commission has made a fourth payment of €1.5 billion under the Macro-financial Assistance (MFA)+ package for Ukraine, worth up to €18 billion," the EC said. The EU provided financial aid to Ukraine worth 70 bln euro from the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine, the EC noted.

"This includes financial, humanitarian, emergency budget and military support to Ukraine from the EU, Member States and the European financial institutions as well as resources made available to help Member States cater for needs of Ukrainians fleeing the war," the press service added.