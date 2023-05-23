Iraq reaffirms commitment to OPEC+ agreement — oil minister

CAIRO, May 23. /TASS/. Iraq reaffirms its commitment to the decision by OPEC+ member-states to reduce oil production, oil minister Haiyan Abdel Ghani said during the Qatar Economic Forum.

"Iraq is committed to the decisions of OPEC+ and endeavors to fulfill them, to ensure stability in the [global] oil market and support regular supplies of this energy resource," the minister said during the session streamed on the forum’s YouTube channel.

," the top oil official said. Bagdad announced two tenders for development of oil and gas fields in the country, the minister added.

OPEC+ member-states negotiated an oil production cut of 2 mln barrels daily starting from November 2022 and extended the deal until the end of 2023 at their meeting on October 5 of last year.