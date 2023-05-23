Russian PM Mishustin arrives in Beijing from Shanghai on visit to China

BEIJING, May 23. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Tuesday arrived in Beijing from Shanghai as he continues his visit to China.

The Russian prime minister is scheduled to hold talks in the Chinese capital with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Qiang. The issues to be discussed at the meetings will include boosting trade and economic relations, with a special focus on industry, energy, transport industry and agriculture. Bilateral agreements will be signed following the meetings.

When he was still in Shanghai earlier on Tuesday, Mishustin made a speech at a plenary session of the Russian-Chinese business forum, visited the petrochemical research institute of the Chinese national petrochemical corporation Sinopec, met with Dilma Rousseff, president of the BRICS New Development Bank, and had a conversation with Russian business people.

Xi Jinping, during a March 20-22 visit to Moscow, invited the Russian prime minister to visit China as soon as possible to establish close ties with the new Chinese prime minister, who had been appointed earlier in March. Mishustin accepted the invitation and expressed confidence that he would be able to establish a constructive, friendly dialogue with Li Qiang.