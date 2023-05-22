Domestic currency settlements make Russia's relations with China immune to pressure

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. The development of settlements in national currencies enables Moscow and Beijing to establish relations immune to external pressure, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said on Monday.

"All agreements on cooperation in practical fields are being consistently implemented. Despite the sanctions pressure, bilateral trade continues hitting new highs. The share of settlements in national currencies is rising, which makes our relations immune to external pressure," he said at the Russian-Chinese consultations on social security, justice and public order.

Patrushev also mentioned other cooperation areas, noting that the dialogue through security councils, law enforcement and supervisory bodies, as well as special services, is "an integral element of the Sino-Russian strategic partnership."