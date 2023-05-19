EAEU, Iran close to concluding free trade zone agreement — Russian Deputy PM

KAZAN, May 19. /TASS/. The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) may strike a deal on a free trade zone with Iran earlier than with other countries, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksey Overchuk told TASS at the 14th International Economic Forum ‘Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum’ on Friday.

"We are closest with Iran," he said when asked which countries the EAEU is closest to reaching an agreement with on a free trade zone.

EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission) Trade Minister Andrey Slepnev said earlier that the agreement on a free trade zone between the EAEU and Iran could be signed as early as this year.