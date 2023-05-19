As many as 80% of banks in post-Soviet space use Russian financial system — official

KAZAN, May 19. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia has created its own financial system, to which about 80% of banks in the post-Soviet space are currently connected, Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said at the plenary session of the 14th international economic forum Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum on Friday.

"Today we are focused on creating our own independent financial system, first of all a system of confirmation of financial messages. The Bank of Russia has created such a system," Overchuk said. "Today about 80% of the banks in the post-Soviet space are connected to this system".

Russia is conducting "very active integration processes" within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

"In the first quarter of this year 89% of trade in goods was carried out in the national currencies of the union," he added. "These are very serious figures showing that we are creating an independent financial system.".