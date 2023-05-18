About 160 companies participate in Cuba-Russia Business Dialogue Forum

HAVANA, May 18. /TASS/. The Cuba-Russia Business Dialogue Forum kicked off on Wednesday afternoon in the Cuban capital gathering representatives from about 160 enterprises from both countries, a TASS correspondent reported.

The opening ceremony was attended by Russian Presidential Commissioner for Entrepreneurs' Rights Boris Titov, who also heads the Russia-Cuba Council, Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz, Co-Chairman of the Russia-Cuba Council Rafael Ernesto Lage and President of the Chamber of Commerce of Cuba Antonio Carricarte. Before the venue opened, the Cuban deputy prime minister visited exhibits by Russian companies and met with entrepreneurs.

According to organizers, the forum is attended by representatives from 52 Russian companies and 106 Cuban enterprises. The forum’s sections deal with transport logistics, bilateral cooperation on agriculture, construction and processing industry as well as the digital transformation of Cuba’s public administration based on Russia’s expertise.

The Russia-Cuba Business Council unites more than 100 industrial and commercial companies, educational and scientific institutions on the Russian side. It also includes representatives of several federal ministries and the Moscow mayor's office. The Council’s main goal is to unleash the potential of trade and economic relations with Cuba, including the promotion of the interests of domestic business on Cuban markets. The key areas of bilateral cooperation include projects in the field of energy, transport, medicine, food industry and tourism.