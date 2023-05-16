O'Key Group Q1 net revenue rises by 3.1% to $608.68 mln

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. The net revenue rises of O'Key Group in the Q1 increased by 3.1% year-on-year to 48.7 bln rubles ($608.8 mln), the company said in a statement.

Total online sales in the Q1 increased by 19.1% year-on-year to 1.9 bln rubles ($23.7 mln) and accounted for 5.6% of net retail sales.

Net retail sales of O'Key hypermarkets in the Q1 decreased by 3.8% in annual terms to 34.5 bln rubles ($ 429.22 mln).

In 2022, the group's revenue reached 202.2 bln rubles ($2.51 bln), and EBITDA - 17 bln rubles ($211.35 mln). The shareholding structure of O’Key Group includes Nisemax Co Ltd with 49.11%, GSU Ltd with 34.14%, and other shareholders and shares in free float with 16.75%.