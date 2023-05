MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. The dollar’s exchange rate rose above 79 rubles on Moscow Exchange on Monday for the first time since May 4, according to trading data.

As of 10:40 a.m. Moscow time the dollar’s exchange rate was up by 1.46% at 79.05 rubles.

By 11:05 a.m. the dollar’s exchange rate had extended gains to 1.51% trading at 79.08 rubles. Meanwhile the euro was up by 1.51% at 86.09 rubles, while the yuan was up by 1.99% at 11.346 rubles.