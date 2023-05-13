Zelensky introduces new package of sanctions against Russian companies, including airlines

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky imposed new sanctions against Russian enterprises on Friday, he wrote in his Telegram channel.

"Today brings another round of sanctions. With my decree, I put restrictive measures on the property of Russian companies in Ukraine, as well as the property of Ukrainian economic entities affiliated with them," he wrote.

At the same time, he underlined that the package of sanctions included companies linked to Ukrainian opposition figure Viktor Medvedchuk as well as other sanctioned individuals - "founders, managers, and beneficiaries of pro-Russian companies with significant assets in Ukraine."

According to Zelensky's decree, which was published on the official website, sanctions were imposed for a term of ten years on 212 legal entities and 37 individuals - nationals of the Russian Federation, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, Germany, Cyprus, and Latvia.