Russia’s annual inflation slows down to 2.31% in April – Rosstat

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Annual inflation in Russia in April 2023 slowed down to 2.31% against 3.51% in March, according to the Russian State Statistics Service (Rosstat) data.

Prices for food products in April rose by 0.29% compared to March and fell in price by 0.01% in annual terms. At the same time, prices for non-food products rose by 0.15% on a monthly basis and fell by 0.26% compared to April 2022. Prices of services increased by 0.79% compared to March and by 9.43% in annual terms.

Meanwhile, inflation in Russia from May 3 to May 10, 2023, was zero after 0.19% inflation a week earlier, Rosstat said.