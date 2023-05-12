SUEK to boost supplies of resources to friendly countries in Asian-Pacific region

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. SUEK may boost supplies of resources to friendly countries of the Asian-Pacific region through increasing maritime shipments and developing overland exports, according to a statement by Russian Energy Ministry following a meeting between Minister Nikolay Shulginov and Chief Executive Officer of Russia’s largest coal company Maxim Basov.

"SUEK is considering the possibility of boosting supplies of resources to friendly countries through both increasing maritime shipments and developing overland exports," the statement reads.

Denis Rakhimjanov, Director of Logistics at SUEK, told TASS in April that the company projected an increase in coal exports and domestic supplies in 2023 at around 2% to 86 mln tons. He also said that China, India, South Korea, Pakistan and Vietnam accounted for 75% of the company’s exports, with the remaining portion delivered to Morocco and Turkey.