Share of 'toxic' currencies on Russian market down to 62.3% in April — regulator

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. The share of ‘toxic’ currencies on the Russian market went down to 62.3% in April, according to the Bank of Russia’s review of financial market risks released on Thursday. Such dynamics was due to a decrease in the share of transactions with the euro from 23.5% to 17.8%.

Meanwhile the ruble weakened slightly (by 3.4%) amid a decrease in largest exporters’ foreign currency revenue sales.

Net sales of foreign currency by largest exporters decreased by 42% in April compared to March ($11.6 bln) to $7 bln. In March the share of largest exporters’ foreign currency revenue sales totaled 66% due to necessity to convert currency for tax payments (50% in February).