Russia has not yet requested Georgia to restore direct flights — authorities

TBILISI, May 10. /TASS/. Representatives of the Russian aviation authorities have not yet applied to the Georgian side for permission to resume direct flights between the countries, Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Mariam Kvrivishvili told reporters on Wednesday.

"To date, no permission has been granted by Georgia, because at this stage we have no appeal from either the airlines or the state (the Russian Federation - TASS)," she said.

She added that if air traffic is restored, those airlines and planes from Russia that are not under international sanctions will be able to fly to Georgia.